I hope you will join me in voting for our incumbent candidate, David Collins, for city council, District 3.
David has quickly responded when I've had concerns, and he’s gotten results. When I called him about a very large pothole on 11th Street outside the district, he rapidly had the city place a traffic barrel blocking the hole. Three days later, the traffic department put a large patch on that crater. I really appreciated the rapid response.
David also has been knowledgeable about the long-term plans with the city's storm water system, especially downtown. He was on council when the city directed American National Insurance Co. not to raise the street height at a crosswalk for ANICO's employees. If that crosswalk had been raised, it would've significantly exacerbated flooding downtown. As a result, ANICO is building a second-story crossover from their new parking garage to ANICO Tower.
David Collins brings an educated, sophisticated approach to his leadership in the city, providing his constituents with his vision for long-range improvements to the island's infrastructure. His knowledge, attention to detail and long-range vision are exactly the kind of leadership we need for our future.
Allison Brown
Galveston
