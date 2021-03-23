In response to the article ("Costly repairs haven't improved confusing crosswalks," The Daily News, March 23): For the past 10 years, I've suggested that our city officials visit a successful crosswalk system that truly works.
The crosswalks in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, are in the middle of town on a major, six-lane highway. They have stopped 18-wheelers, logging trucks, large RVs and every other kind of vehicle traveling the highway, so that hundreds of pedestrians can walk across safely. The photos and information that I've sent in has gone unnoticed. Just why, I don't know.
Our city officials are struggling with a plan that's desperately needed. They should investigate the crosswalks in Pagosa Springs to see why they've been able to successfully solve the crosswalk situation for the past 10 years that I've witnessed.
There have been all kinds of information studies made over the years, why not this one?
I will be there again this coming July and will again send back photos of the crosswalks.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.