Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation

By HAROLD MCCRACKEN

The Daily News

Oct 24, 2022

Thanks to Bill Sargent for bringing this to the public's attention ("Voting will be a little different with paper ballots," The Daily News, Oct. 21, 2022) Clearly all these additional steps that have been imposed are ripe with steps that may trip up voters resulting in their votes not being counted.Unprepared/unaware voters will be confused and frustrated by all these additional steps.And, perhaps that was exactly what those that created this multi-step process really wanted.This is not about protecting against voter fraud; this is about limiting as much as possible how many votes will be counted. What a sham.Once again, democracy is under siege.

Harold McCracken
Galveston Carlos Ponce Oct 24, 2022 9:15pm The election clerks, the election judge are there to help. Charles Douglas Oct 24, 2022 9:46pm If this new method will stop all these, WAIT A WEEK AND WE CAN TELL YA WHO WON THE ELECTION BUNCH OF CRAP, then I am all for it! I get tired of all the poll closing until tomorrow and at 2AM fifteen eighteen wheelers roll up with stack of ballots which are use to gain ground! I say well done ....and let the DEM(S) cry a river! Let the good times roll!! [whistling]

Carlos Ponce Oct 24, 2022 10:09pm Whose party platform does this come from?"Incorporate paper back-ups and an auditable paper trail into voting systems"https://www.texasdemocrats.org/platformThis is not a party thing. The election clerks, the election judge are there to help.
If this new method will stop all these, WAIT A WEEK AND WE CAN TELL YA WHO WON THE ELECTION BUNCH OF CRAP, then I am all for it! I get tired of all the poll closing until tomorrow and at 2AM fifteen eighteen wheelers roll up with stack of ballots which are use to gain ground! I say well done ....and let the DEM(S) cry a river! Let the good times roll!! [whistling]
Whose party platform does this come from?
"Incorporate paper back-ups and an auditable paper trail into voting systems"
https://www.texasdemocrats.org/platform
This is not a party thing.
