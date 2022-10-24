Thanks to Bill Sargent for bringing this to the public’s attention (“Voting will be a little different with paper ballots,” The Daily News, Oct. 21, 2022) 

Clearly all these additional steps that have been imposed are ripe with steps that may trip up voters resulting in their votes not being counted.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

The election clerks, the election judge are there to help.

Report Add Reply
Charles Douglas

If this new method will stop all these, WAIT A WEEK AND WE CAN TELL YA WHO WON THE ELECTION BUNCH OF CRAP, then I am all for it! I get tired of all the poll closing until tomorrow and at 2AM fifteen eighteen wheelers roll up with stack of ballots which are use to gain ground! I say well done ....and let the DEM(S) cry a river! Let the good times roll!! [whistling]

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

Whose party platform does this come from?

"Incorporate paper back-ups and an auditable paper trail into voting systems"

https://www.texasdemocrats.org/platform

This is not a party thing.

Report Add Reply

