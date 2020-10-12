What will Galveston be like after many of its small businesses are closed?
Small businesses simply cannot survive the uncertainty of living under the governor's totalitarian one-man rule and the arbitrary decisions he so cavalierly makes that can destroy a lifetime of work overnight.
Therefore, the last thing this city needs is another mayor who relishes the use of emergency orders to anoint himself with the same totalitarian power and add to the draconian obstacles that the governor has already created.
Absolute power corrupts, even when using the pretense that it's being used for "public health," so it's time to return to the democratic governance that existed before emergency orders created one-person rule in this country.
Galveston needs a mayor who will fight to free our small businesses from the totalitarian controls imposed by the governor and give them the chance to survive. Roger "Bo" Quiroga will be that mayor.
Those who support the arbitrary closing of our beaches and bars, severe restrictions on other businesses and permanent mask and social distancing laws know who to vote for to get more of the same. Those who would like to live in a free city should vote for Quiroga.
David Stanowski
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.