I don't personally know County Commissioner Joseph Thomas Giusti ("Galveston county commissioner says he's not an Oath Keeper after name published in list," The Daily News, Sept. 9, 2022). I only know he's a Republican.

I am also aware his name was on the leaked list of "Oath Keepers." He says he doesn't want to be a part of all that.

Carlos Ponce

Nonsense.

Gary Scoggin

Once he saw what the organization was about, he got out. Nothing to see here! Move along.

The community has a chance to render judgement on this every single election.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

People do stupid things all the time. It's what they do about the stupid things they do that counts.

