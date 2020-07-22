During this pandemic, several things have happened that make no sense. Walmart has even gone a step further. They have shut half of their doors, herding all of their customers through one door area. In doing so, they've also cut off the use of half of their handicap spaces, showing little regard for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
So, they're encouraging social distancing by herding us through a chute like cattle to a slaughter. Does this make sense to anyone? Does it seem like the local fire marshal would say something about one working exit? I submit that one Walmart burning down with all of its customers inside would kill more people than the coronavirus has in our county so far.
So, do we sit and wait for a major catastrophe to happen or do we boycott the people who are showing such blatant disregard for the well-being of its, and I quote, "valued customers?"
Larry LaBove
La Marque
