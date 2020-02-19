In response to the story ("Island seeks to boost pool revenue with party deck," The Daily News, Feb. 18): I remember that the residents of Galveston voted against the installation of a public pool. Then the city suddenly gets a swimming pool from a private donator.
So, why did we bother to vote? It didn’t make any difference.
Now we're being asked to improve the pool area because the maintenance costs fall $400,000 per year short due to lack of interest. Drain it and let the children skateboard. There's no reason to pour more taxpayers' money into a hole in the ground that no one obviously wants. Or, how about let the original donator cover the yearly maintenance cost?
Susan Graham
Galveston
