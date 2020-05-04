It comes to my attention that now, more than ever, I'm noticing very lopsided and biased journalism taking root in our society. This saddens me, as very few Americans trust the media anymore. What happened to the Walter Cronkites that we could depend on for factual news? One glaring issue has come to my attention recently.
After the horrendous nightmare Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family were subjected to by a woman that couldn't remember the location, time, date, witnesses or could even corroborate she ever met him. She could only allege he "laid" on her for a second fully clothed while they were at a teen party.
Tara Reade lost her position as Joe Biden's aide when she spurned his very graphic physical assault on her. The graphic detail of her description is more than I’m willing to openly discuss. This is an unmitigated travesty of justice and fairness by both the media and all Democrats who support him.
Where are the horrified and indignant women now?
Rita Wilcox
Galveston
