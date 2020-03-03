With the concerns of the coronavirus and how it could be spread, we have to care for our homeless people. They don't go to doctors for treatment, and it will spread unless we open our hospitals for free treatment for all.
We cannot wait for an election. Congress has to enact laws to protect all that need any treatment. We will find a way to pay for this after the election. Action needs to be taken now before it starts to spread.
And this isn't for socialized medicine, but common sense to protect us all.
Joseph Garcia
Hitchcock
