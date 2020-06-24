I'm not sure which to be more afraid of: COVID-19 or the politicians running the city and county. Did any of these so-called leaders expect confirmed cases to go down once widespread testing was available?
Shuttering businesses cost thousands of low-income people their livelihood, but the leaders making the decisions aren't economically impacted. Maybe if they lost their paycheck until this "pandemic" is over they'd change their perspective.
Continuing to limit how businesses can operate, holding the threat of fines (and imprisonment?) over their heads, and threatening the masses with lockdown orders and fines aren't going to magically make this virus go away.
Those not exposed now will be exposed later either through contact or forced vaccination. Numbers will rise again (oooh, another record rise). People will die. And if you're one of the individuals with underlying conditions (like our mayor) stay away form the rest of us, but don't expect us to cower in a corner with our face mask on.
The sooner everyone is exposed, the sooner we can all move on with our lives.
Mark Chevalier
Galveston
(1) comment
In the meantime before a vaccine protect the vulnerable. A person in relatively good health will have mild or no symptoms. More than 43,000 long-term care residents and staff have died from the Wuhan virus. The rest are people with some other physical infirmity.
