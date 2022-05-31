In 1967, Gov. Ronald Reagan signed the Mulford Act banning the open carry of loaded guns, with the tacit approval of the NRA. Supporting his decision, Reagan proclaimed he saw "no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons" and that guns were a "ridiculous way to solve problems that have to be solved among people of good will."

Today, we have politicians more concerned about preserving their terms in office and pleasing the lobbyists that help fund their careers than serving the common good.

I am not anti-gun. I grew up in the Hill Country and had several guns used for hunting and protection of livestock. Nobody thought much about it or made a big deal about it.

Unfortunately, a cult of idolatry has grown up around guns, placing guns on a bizarre altar that raises them completely out of proportion to our common human values.

Gun violence will not end until some sensible steps are taken. Empty words and crocodile tears at our all too frequent memorials will not suffice when action is needed.

Stan Blazyk

Galveston

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

That's easy, Stan - the NRA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Rifle_Association

Carlos Ponce

Conservatism had nothing to do with it. Your premise is in error.

Governor Reagan and the NRA supported the Mulford Act because of who had the weapons - The Black Panthers.

"The NRA Supported Gun Control When the Black Panthers Had the Weapons"

https://www.history.com/news/black-panthers-gun-control-nra-support-mulford-act

" 'Picking Up the Gun': ​​The Black Panther Party and the Mulford Act - from the Texas A&M undergraduate Journal- Explorations"

https://www.explorationsinteractive.com/picking-up-the-gun-the-black-panther-party-and-the-mulford-act.html

"Here's How The Nation Responded When A Black Militia Group Occupied A Government Building"

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/black-panthers-california-1967_n_568accfce4b014efe0db2f40

