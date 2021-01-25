The last time there was this much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, humans didn’t exist. It's clear the dominant theories about how we landed on this knife edge are entirely insufficient.
We were failing to act it's said because politicians are trapped in short-term electoral cycles or because climate change seems too far off, or because stopping it is too expensive, or because the clean technologies aren’t here yet. There was some truth in these explanations, but they're much less true now.
This crisis is banging down our doors. The price of solar panels has plummeted and now rivals the price of fossil fuels. Clean tech and renewables create far more jobs than coal, oil and gas.
As for costs, trillions have been marshaled for subsidies for fossil fuels, in the same years the coffers have been virtually empty for climate transition (see "On Fire" by Naomi Klein). And if you still say climate change is a natural cycle of Earth’s atmosphere and nothing to do with human activity, you have your head in the sand.
Join us in supporting the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Carbon Dividend Act by letting your congressman know you want action now.
Mardi Mitchell
Galveston
Plant more trees.
