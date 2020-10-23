I'm voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor of Galveston.
There are many reasons, but to name a few — he's experienced, he knows Galveston, he's honest, and a hard worker.
We can be assured, whatever decisions he will make, it will be in Galveston's best interest. He demonstrated his leadership skills at Rotary and earned a lot of respect. He also does many quiet (for no glory) things for the least of us.
What more could we want?
Joyce Fundling
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.