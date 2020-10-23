I'm voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor of Galveston.

There are many reasons, but to name a few — he's experienced, he knows Galveston, he's honest, and a hard worker.

We can be assured, whatever decisions he will make, it will be in Galveston's best interest. He demonstrated his leadership skills at Rotary and earned a lot of respect. He also does many quiet (for no glory) things for the least of us.

What more could we want?

Joyce Fundling

Galveston

