The University of Texas Medical Branch isn't a hub for the COVID vaccine? How can this be?
The medical branch is one of two U.S. funded sites for rare infectious diseases research, and it doesn't get priority for COVID vaccines? Meanwhile, two large Houston hospital sites designated as hubs? The Ebola vaccine was developed here, without outsized federal government funding.
The medical branch had considerable involvement in both vaccines already on market and more vaccines coming. Hundreds of researchers here are doing studies on COVID, including one which showed the Pfizer vaccine useful against mutations.
So, why is this happening? Somebody isn't beating the Galveston County/medical branch drum as hard as are the Houston folks. Make some noise for those of us here, who love Galveston. Text or call your Texas representatives, as the problem is state, not federal. Let Gov. Greg Abbott know that the medical branch must be a hub also, and not soon, but now.
Clearly, many in distribution planning are asleep at wheel. Vaccine development by Operation Warp Speed has been great; distribution via "Operation Turtle" not so much.
William Royce
Galveston
