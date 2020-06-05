In response to the letter by Sandra Woodford ("Democrats don't really care about US citizens," The Daily News, June 4): You can tell this Republican is totally infatuated with the "tax dodging, Boob-Tube celebrity" that currently plays a lot of golf.
She fails to mention that the Republicans have been successfully able to suppress blacks and other minorities from voting for a hundred years. She neglects to mention the gerrymandering, or the poll tax, or mail-in voting, or the elimination of polling places where minorities live. All of these were established by the Republicans.
The mention of stopping the riots has been mauled over by many of the past presidents, but this one wants to keep our country divided. Jailing looters and rioters has been part of the American way, no matter which party is in charge.
This note comes from a patriotic, Christian-minded American that goes along with what George Washington said, "Politics is evil and is only used to usurp the government for personal gains."
I find no need to be part of any political party. America comes first.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
This must be a spoof since there is a lot of untruths in it.
