After several mass shootings, we hear the same old story, gun control needs to be stronger. The government has said this for too long with no result. Granted, tougher background checks might slow down these acts, but it will not stop anything.
A majority of all the incidents of mass killings have involved individuals with some type of mental illness. Rather than focus on gun reforms, why don't we go through and reform our health system?
There are so many individuals out there who cannot afford medical treatment, not even to mention any medication for the ailments they deal with because our government prevents any type of resources that are affordable for everyone who needs the help.
They think that guns are the main problem but fail to look at the full situation. Mental illness can be just as big a factor as any weapon on our streets today. If the government believes even taking away guns will solve any problems in this country, without also addressing the individuals that suffer from any illnesses due to the cost of treatment, then they should take a mental stability test as well.
Joseph Everett
Texas City
Good point Mr. Everett! Another worthy observation is if we at the present cannot control the astronomical amount of drugs flowing across the border,... what makes Joe Biden or anybody else think there will not be a market for smuggled-in weapons which will be sold in the same manner drugs are Now? So then I submit that firearms banned by stupidity existing in the mist of our authorities, will still show-up in the hands of criminals here anyway, by-way of the BLACK market underground! The only difference is the good guys and home owning citizens will lack access.
