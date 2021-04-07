I will not stay quiet and be told that up is down and day is night.
The Democrats and their allies lie all the time without a second thought. The most recent time that got me going was when I watched Fox 26 news on April 5 and heard a professor say that the Texas House bill to make elections more secure will somehow disenfranchise minority voters.
Why do the Democrats insist on making everything about race and dividing the country based on skin color? Is it because they prosper when anyone can vote without identification? Why do people not have identification or why can’t they prove where they live? The answer is simple; they are likely voting illegally.
By the way, if you forget your ID you can cast a provisional vote that will count when you prove where you live and who you are.
Someone must stand up for honest voting practices — and Texas Republicans are. I'm a proud Texan and Republican. I invite any Democrat to show that requiring identification or proof of residence is racist. Unless you live on the street, you must prove who you are to get a house or an apartment.
Erna Pelto
La Marque
[thumbup] Erna Pelto !
Democrats are fighting voter integrity because their ideas don't work. None of the proposed bills will disenfranchise any legitimate vote. Like senile Joe they have to make things up. Even Liberal WAPO called him out on that with four Pinocchios.
