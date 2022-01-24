On behalf of the Rotary Club of Galveston, we invite you to come out to our 44th annual chili supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the cafeteria of Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
Come enjoy your chili supper in the cafeteria or purchase "to go.” Tickets are $10 at the door, or in advance. You can also purchase tamales and delicious desserts at just $2 per serving. For those who choose to dine in, your chili "refills” are complimentary, plus enjoy live music and entertainment by Rotarians Jim Byrom and Jim Galbraith.
Proceeds from this event, as well as proceeds from the club’s annual Rotary Crawfish Boil, benefit the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc., which in turn sponsors and supports many essential programs and projects that benefit the Galveston community. Since the creation of the foundation in 1989, over $700,000 has been granted to support local scholarships, initiatives, programs and projects that benefit and enhance the health, education and welfare of Galveston’s residents and community.
This event is generously underwritten by the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund. For more information, contact Club Executive Secretary Ulli Budelmann at 409-939-1224 or budelmann5910@comcast.net.
