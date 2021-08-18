If children who get COVID rarely get sick and die; if children can wear a mask and still get COVID; if children can get COVID and then get COVID again; if children can be vaccinated and still get COVID; if children can wear a mask, be vaccinated, have already had COVID but can still spread and get COVID again ... then when the hell will they ever be able to take off the mask?
The answer is whenever the left, to include corporations, big pharma and teacher unions, no longer finds COVID politically useful.
This is now year two of students having to wear a mask all day, and it’s all but a guarantee that Galveston Independent School District and other districts will be able to say next year and the year after that children must wear a mask.
If vaccine hesitancy crosses demographics to include Blacks, whites and Hispanics, if they’re already planning booster shots and if people who had COVID are getting COVID again and spreading it, then COVID is almost certainly going to be endemic.
Are we really going to live like this with these leftist tyrants and have our children go through K-12 wearing a mask? Enough is enough.
Tyler Jordan
Galveston
