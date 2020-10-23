It’s easy to say “no” to a lot of things, but the only “no” about the College of the Mainland maintenance tax election should be that it's a “no”-brainer.

The college requires voter approval to refinance existing debt and save over $4 million in interest. It will cost the owner of a $200,000 taxable value home $1.33 per month. Per month; $1.33 per month to save millions in interest.

And don’t worry, student tuition costs will not increase because of this election, allowing the college to remain as the third lowest tuition in Texas.

Support the referendum at the polls this fall.

Dawn King

Trustee, Position 4

College of the Mainland

