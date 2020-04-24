The Associated Press shouted this headline ("More deaths, no benefit from malaria drug in study," The Daily News, April 22) citing no benefits in a "large study" (368? and no details) and "more deaths" (again, no details), using a drug "touted" by President Donald Trump in Veterans Affairs hospitals (all of them?). AP left out the "Republican" label.
However, it did mention that results hadn't been reviewed by other scientist and was not a rigorous experiment (wink and a nod).
In absence of the details such as when and how the drug was used and the preexisting conditions of the patients (not to mention age), one would conclude that the "touted" drug was an abject failure and dangerous ("researchers did not track side effects").
AP mentioned Dr. Robin Armstrong's work in Texas City. An earlier AP report on this had labeled him as a "Trump ally," perhaps hinting he was using the "touted" drug without his patients' permission.
Let's hear from Dr. Armstrong, a real hero in this fight. I don't trust AP.
Larry Porter
Galveston
