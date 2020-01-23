Bottom line: Russia, an adversary of this nation, conducted an unprecedented influence campaign to interfere in the United States' electoral and political process. After which President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin met in private with only an interpreter, after which Trump confiscated any notes of what was said.
Why such secrecy?
I wondered what these two spoke about? How can any citizen forget these words spoken so loudly by Trump, "Russia, if you are listening ... ." Yes, a foreign adversary, a government hostile to the United States, meddled in our constitutional free democracy. And all the while Trump's enablers have shown loyalty to him and not to the oath of office this president took to protect our Constitution, our flag that so many men and women of all ethnicities, cultures and religions have made the ultimate sacrifice for, many have given their lives on many battle fronts, within many nations, etc. We all perhaps know someone or a family member that has made such a sacrifice for this nation.
Russia is not America's ally citizen. Trump has trashed and politically gutted many of our federal agencies. My loyalty is to the Constitution and our American flag.
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
(1) comment
President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Not a Never Trumper. Never cared for him since 1977.
