Galveston Post Office has obvious signs of problems By BILL COCHRANE Oct 19, 2022

The postal service in Galveston has some obvious issues.Here's a few observations and food for thought.There is theft at the Galveston post office. Since it is a federal agency and a federal crime the FBI should be investigating.Odd things happen at the facility on 59th and Broadway.If you drop off mail that is addressed to someone in Galveston, it goes to Pasadena Texas for sorting. That's why it takes longer to get delivered. And, there is a greater chance of theft.My daddy told me once that you can tell if a business is run properly and will be successful simply by the appearance and how the place is maintained.Go to the Bob Lyons post office, go inside and turn around to leave and notice the hand-made cardboard sign on the door — "PUSH OUT."That sign has been there for over a year.Very unprofessional.Bill CochraneGalveston
