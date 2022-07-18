Donald Trump is a meal ticket for shady lawyers
Donald Trump uses a lot of lawyers. He has to, he has been sued so many times.
Trump, or Trump companies, have been part of thousands of lawsuits for fraud, discrimination, defamation and bankruptcy cases all over the world. He has been named in at least 169 federal lawsuits.
He has been impeached twice, although never convicted by the Senate. Twenty-five women, besides the Miss America contestants, accused him of sexual misconduct, and those were just the ones brave enough to come forward.
Apparently, the man has no shame, but he has enough money to keep a team of lawyers on retainer to deal with all of his issues. I think he grew up in New York, learning gangster phone techniques to not implicate himself. That is why he has been so hard to catch.
He still has to deal with grand juries in Georgia and New York, not to mention witness tampering regarding the Jan. 6 congressional committee. The “original co-conspirator” ought to keep quiet instead of providing ammunition to the government.
Careful, or he will take us all with him when he burns out.
John Machol
Galveston
Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions
I was amazed by the Texas Freedom Caucus, including our state Rep. Mayes Middleton, trumpeting its mission to “restrain government” and “revitalize personal and economic freedoms” (“Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion,” The Daily News, July 11, 2022).
These are the same people who want to force women to bear children that were conceived by rape or incest; make children bear babies even before they are teenagers; force women to carry doomed fetuses in spite of the threat to their own life as long as the there is a viable heartbeat; tell people who can and cannot cross state lines and for what purpose; set families and neighbors against each other for personal financial gain by reporting perceived attempts to obtain an abortion; put women who have had the sorrow of a miscarriage at risk of being accused of purposefully ending that pregnancy; and tell industries what they can and cannot include in their employee benefits.
And this is restraining government? This is revitalizing personal and economic freedoms?
Pat Jakobi
Galveston
Thanks for showing benefits of integrative therapies
As a massage therapist working in palliative care since 1999, I was delighted to see the article by Dr. Samuel Mathis on integrative therapies (“Integrative therapies can help improve hospice care,” The Daily News, July 13, 2022).
Palliative massage has also been documented by numerous studies to improve symptoms associated with advanced disease.
Many hospitals that provide palliative care, including MD Anderson, have massage therapists on staff so that patients can receive the many benefits of gentle touch, including care for distressed skin, reduced pain, reduced anxiety and enhanced quality of life.
Thank you for bringing palliative care issues to our attention.
Cindy Spence
Galveston
