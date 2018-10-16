Regarding the revisionist history promoted in Thomas Devane’s letter ("Women should vote accordingly on Election Day," The Daily News, Oct. 14), I would like to point out that it was Harry Reid, and the Democrats that implemented the nuclear option regarding filibusters for major federal appointments — and now that chicken has come home to roost.
Any chance of a full and complete hearing on Brett Kavanaugh that would allow the majority of us to come to our own conclusions on the nomination trying to listen to the hearing were null and void with the predeclared war by the demonstrators constant distractions during the hearings.
The dirty tricks by Dianne Feinstein to try and toss a grenade into the process by publicizing unsubstantiated allegations so late in the fray sealed the deal that the only outcome possible was a partisan one.
Elections have consequences.
David Blumentritt
Hitchcock
