This is to endorse Craig Brown for mayor of Galveston. He has been my representative on the city council, and I found him to be accessible, responsive and caring about his constituents. He was always quick to respond to any query I sent him and, if he couldn’t "fix" it, sent my request to someone who could.
Craig has represented Galveston well during our most trying times: COVID and hurricanes. I'm comforted to know he's leading our city and hope that he continues to be after the coming election.
I encourage everyone to vote and to vote for Craig Brown for mayor.
Elizabeth Anderson
Galveston
