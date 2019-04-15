Many attended the all-black Woodland Elementary and Lincoln High schools before the former La Marque Independent School District was integrated in the early '70s. In its heyday, Lincoln Auditorium served as the venue for many of the school functions and community events.
Located in the 1867 Settlement Historical District, the auditorium stands in a state of desolation. This makes it relevant to the African-American Historic Preservation Committee and many others to champion the cause to either restore or rebuild this great historical landmark. An opportunity remains to return this establishment and renew a sense of neighborhood pride, humanities and the arts to our community.
With that being said, the committee will host a "Saving Lincoln Clean Up Day" from 8 a.m. to dusk April 27 at 6006 Carver St. in Texas City. We're asking the community to come out and participate in our efforts.
In preparation, there will be a planning meeting at 6 p.m. April 22 at New Life Church at 821 Laurel St. in La Marque. All who are interested in helping are invited.
For information or to volunteer, call the Rev. Michael Lewis, 281-635-0715, Douglas Hobgood, 281-748-3231, or myself at 409-939-1222.
Charlesa Gary, president
African-American Historic Preservation Committee
Texas City
