In response to the commentary by John Machol ("We must end our long, deadly habit of violent protest," The Daily News, Sept. 18): He writes "The Black-led events started with attempts to gain freedom, while the white-led events were based on false pretexts or retribution for real or imagined wrongs."
Doesn't the "white-led" U.S. Civil War count?
More than 100,000 American troops died fighting to end slavery — hardly a cause based on a false pretext or imagined wrong.
If you want to discuss history, let's discuss all the relevant history — not just the parts that fit your political bias.
Norman Pappous
League City
