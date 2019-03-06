This is a comment on where our society has finally reached in terms of justice for the victims: As stated in several articles in this paper, Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court has chosen to move the Santa Fe school shooting trial out of the county in which it occurred.
To not allow the people in Galveston County to determine the accused's fate is a heinous slap in basic justice.
We need to remember this judge's name at election time and kick him out. Far too long this type of legislated justice has interfered with real justice. As Texans, we need to communicate with our legislators to work on stopping this kind of atrocity. It very amply shows the accused perpetuator has more rights than the victims.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.