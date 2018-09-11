A political sign thief has struck again.
On Sept. 7, we noticed a "Beto for Senate" sign at the corner of 99th Street and Stewart Road (a location where multiple candidate signs from all parties are placed each and every election). It was still there Friday evening when we drove by. However, by Sept. 8, it had been removed. Makes one wonder why Beto signs seem to bring out the impulse to stop and pull them up? Of interest, a Mayes Middleton sign is still on the same corner!?
Wonder why the individual involved with removing the Beto sign didn't also remove that one as well if, as it would seem, they are opposed to political signs on this corner? Beto O'Rourke is destined to win either way, but it would seem fair-minded individuals would want to support the democratic process of allowing all candidates to be represented to the public.
Larry Livengood
Galveston
