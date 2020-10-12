My husband and I are so excited to support Craig Brown as mayor of Galveston. He has proven himself to be a leader of all the residents of Galveston.
Recently, The Daily News wrote an article about a problem with temporary sewage lines on 74th Street ("No spill associated with bad smell, officials say," The Daily News, Oct. 9).
Unfortunately, the temporary lines were left uncapped on 74th Street just before the storm. I emailed several city council members and Craig Brown about the situation, which concerned us due to the upcoming rains and high tide.
Craig Brown was the only person to reply.
Within an hour, a crew arrived to the area to remove all of the temporary sewer lines. This is just one example of a leader who's accessible.
Lynn Donovan
Galveston
