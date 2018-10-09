The September 2018 Census Bureau report says America’s middle-income is quickly increasing with median income up $11,000 per family. In less than two years, up from under $50,000 to over $61,000 a year. Increased earnings has added to retirement investments after the tax cuts passed by Republicans and signed by President Trump.

Blacks, Latinos, women and Asian Americans are the fastest increasing segment of America's wealthier middle class.

Are any of these beneficiaries going to vote for a "blue wave" that would reverse their gains? Smarter than progressives, they’ll more likely vote for a red tide to consolidate their gains.

Gary Miller

Texas City

