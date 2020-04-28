Michael A. Smith, your commentary ("On a father's lessons for his accidental son," The Daily News, April 18) was inspiring.
Sharing stories about your father and grandfather included much needed lessons that many people, especially young people, need to hear. Reading about the hardships your family endured and overcame should be an inspiration to everyone who reads it.
Thank you for your hard work by publishing the “hard news” and pieces like this one.
Iris Murphy Crow
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.