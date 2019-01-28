I just finished reading Kathryn Eastburn's excellent article ("As wetlands die, many see a growing coastal crisis," The Daily News, Jan. 27) containing brilliant explanations for the death of our wetlands. We've all been exposed to some of this information in the past, but I've never read an article with more "readable" information about the processes, which are destroying this precious commodity than Eastburn's.

These ongoing events are wreaking havoc with our environment. They've been happening for decades, and they've been largely ignored. I would recommend that everyone who loves our beautiful wetlands read this article, and pass it on.

If we want to save our island, we have to save our wetlands.

Phyllis Galatas

Galveston

Editor's note: The writer is referring to part one of a six-part Daily News special report called "Low Lands, High Stakes," which began Sunday. Read part two next Sunday.  

