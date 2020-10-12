Bill Keese as mayor will be a new voice, best choice
One issue missing from opinions expressed for other candidates on these pages is whether they’re capable of leading Galveston going forward. Yes, they’re fine gentlemen. Yes, they’ve served in city government before. No, their old ways will not provide for the better days Galveston deserves.
With the new census showing a population of over 50,000, new opportunities can be created to favor jobs and improve public infrastructure.
Bill Keese is the only candidate with the experience to bring newly available funds from Washington and Austin. These new funds are critical because Keese believes we cannot afford a tax increase.
Keese will pitch Galveston development to key investors around Texas and the country never approached by our city government, not even by the other candidates in all their years. He’s focused on doing what it takes to bring new and better-paying jobs to the island. Keese can do this without having to learn new tricks.
Give Galveston a chance to progress at a faster pace and benefit all of us. Please vote for Bill Keese, new voice and the right choice.
Emilio Nicolas
Galveston
Roger ‘Bo’ Quiroga wants what’s best for Galveston
I’m voting for Roger “Bo” Quiroga because when he was mayor, he ran the city like a business.
He didn’t waste the taxpayers’ money. Because of him and the city council at that time is why we have Target where the old Galvez Mall used to be; the Academy on the seawall; the convention center; and the cruise boat industry and many more.
He’s a BOI (born on the island) and wants the best for Galveston.
Our city and streets are in horrible shape due to poor management.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
Craig Brown has the ability to lead island as mayor
I’m endorsing Craig Brown as Galveston’s next mayor.
Craig has shown in several ways that he has the ability and leadership skills to be the man we need for mayor of Galveston.
Jacquelyn Douglas
Galveston
Craig Brown will be accessible for all Galveston residents
My husband and I are so excited to support Craig Brown as mayor of Galveston. He has proven himself to be a leader of all the residents of Galveston.
Recently, The Daily News wrote an article about a problem with temporary sewage lines on 74th Street (“No spill associated with bad smell, officials say,” The Daily News, Oct. 9).
Unfortunately, the temporary lines were left uncapped on 74th Street just before the storm. I emailed several city council members and Craig Brown about the situation, which concerned us due to the upcoming rains and high tide.
Craig Brown was the only person to reply.
Within an hour, a crew arrived to the area to remove all of the temporary sewer lines. This is just one example of a leader who’s accessible.
Lynn Donovan
Galveston
Frank Maceo has my vote again for District 3
Frank Maceo is the only candidate for District 3 who has an actual plan to make the island a better place to live, work and raise a family. The city has made so much progress in the 11 years since my wife and I moved to the East End, yet there’s so much more work to do.
Frank’s plan to spend more hotel occupancy tax dollars on historic preservation that will benefit both the residents and tourism industry is the kind of foresight our city leaders need.
Frank worked hard as a city councilman to secure the funds necessary to add streetlights and alley lights to protect our neighborhood from property crime, while also enhancing the neighborhood’s historic character.
More than anything, as my fellow veteran, I trust that when Frank takes his oath of office, he means it and will live up to it. My wife Erin and I encourage all our neighbors in the East End to vote Frank Maceo to once again represent District 3 on Galveston City Council.
Patrick Gurski
Galveston
Vote for Roger Quiroga as mayor of Galveston
What will Galveston be like after many of its small businesses are closed?
Small businesses simply cannot survive the uncertainty of living under the governor’s totalitarian one-man rule and the arbitrary decisions he so cavalierly makes that can destroy a lifetime of work overnight.
Therefore, the last thing this city needs is another mayor who relishes the use of emergency orders to anoint himself with the same totalitarian power and add to the draconian obstacles that the governor has already created.
Absolute power corrupts, even when using the pretense that it’s being used for “public health,” so it’s time to return to the democratic governance that existed before emergency orders created one-person rule in this country.
Galveston needs a mayor who will fight to free our small businesses from the totalitarian controls imposed by the governor and give them the chance to survive. Roger “Bo” Quiroga will be that mayor.
Those who support the arbitrary closing of our beaches and bars, severe restrictions on other businesses and permanent mask and social distancing laws know who to vote for to get more of the same. Those who would like to live in a free city should vote for Quiroga.
David Stanowski
Galveston
Experience is why we’re voting Craig Brown
Although viewpoints differ, the city of Galveston issues most important to us are the environment, quality of life and finding a balance between business interests (i.e. tourism) and the needs, wants and desires of residents.
After watching the online candidate forum, reviewing candidate websites and the online candidate interviews, we find there’s only one person running for mayor that has made these issues a priority — Craig Brown.
As residents of District 2, we’ve seen first-hand Brown’s devotion to our island ecosystem, his work toward improving the quality of our neighborhoods and the ability to walk a fine line between business interests and those of us that call Galveston home.
In our opinion, we need an individual with current experience to help the city of Galveston navigate these uncertain and dynamic times. With these points in mind, we’ll be voting Craig Brown for mayor and encourage you to do the same.
Don Wilkerson
and Sharon Duray
Galveston
Voting for Quiroga will return city’s bad old days
I first saw “Roger ‘Bo’ Quiroga for Mayor” signs going up before Christmas. I asked myself, “Why so early?” I figured he needed to get his name out so voters could remember who he was.
Twenty-two years ago, Galveston wasn’t riding so high. Quiroga’s plan was to start giving tax breaks to mega land developers. But you’d think anyone with vision would’ve seen being a resort town 50 miles from the very prosperous and fourth largest city in America ensured our inevitable growth and needn’t sell Galveston off using the city’s future tax revenues.
Quiroga also was all in for selling the Port of Galveston to Houston. Looking at where we are now, most would think Galvestonians made the right decision voting to keep our port.
He wanted parking meters on the seawall. That started quite a stir because he wasn’t willing to allow a vote. That divided islanders for years.
But the crown jewel in Quiroga’s baseball cap was the very lucrative convention center vote. As mayor, Quiroga lobbied tirelessly for Tilman Fertitta’s proposal. Landry’s won and Quiroga got a private jet ride to watch Super Bowl XXXVI from Fertitta’s sky box.
Remember those days?
Bill Hynek
Galveston
