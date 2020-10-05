I’ve lived for 91 years, and I’ve seen a lot. This upcoming election has upset me.
President Trump wants the election to be honest. He has been attacked by people who’ve never accepted him as our president. He has always put our country first.
I’m praying for our country.
Phalor Telschow
La Marque
I join you in prayer, Phalor Telschow.
