In reading about the city’s plan to use hotel occupancy tax at the renovated city hall for possible inclusion of a museum and garden that few tourists would ever see, made me wonder if HOT funds would be better spent repainting the seawall ("Hotel group questions city's plans for tourism taxes," The Daily News, Oct. 20).
One cannot argue that the vast majority of the tourists that visit Galveston are here for the beaches and that the seawall paintings are in need of fresh paint. In that HOT is to be used to either directly promote tourism or directly promote the convention and hotel industry, refreshing the seawall paintings would be in order.
I think most of my fellow residents would agree that the beautification of the seawall would serve both of those required purposes.
Dennis Sheehan
Galveston
