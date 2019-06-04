It’s good news to hear steps are being taken to further restore and maintain The Battleship Texas ("Island's interested, but has no plans for USS Texas," The Daily News, May 31). This is a symbol of Texas we can all regard with pride.
It would be a crying shame if the people of the great state of Texas didn't see to it that it's preserved and available for the enjoyment of us all.
You can help by donating to The Battleship Texas Foundation, the nonprofit organization that tends to her. Go to battleshiptexas.org and find out how you can help. Your contribution doesn’t have to be much because it all helps. Thanks.
Marcus Faubion
Friendswood
