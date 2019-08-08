The horrific display of racism in the Galveston Police Department with two horse-mounted white officers leading a black man through town tethered by a rope to his hands or waist, must be challenged by dismissing the officers for blatant abuse of an arrested person; referral of the officers to the U.S. Attorneys Office for a criminal civil rights prosecution; and lastly, suspension of the chief to convince him that he needs to get his house in order.
What could possibly have motivated those officers other than racial hatred and disrespect? When was the last time the police in Galveston tied up a white burglar or trespasser, pulled him behind a horse and paraded him down your streets?
James Walrath
Milwaukee, Minnesota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.