Did you know that Inauguration Day is set in the 20th Amendment? The presidential and vice presidential terms end and the next term begins on Jan. 20 following an election.
For senators and representatives, it ends and begins on Jan. 3 following an election. The time between the election and Inauguration Day is known as the Lame Duck period, particularly if the president was not re-elected. Study the amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
