I'm concerned about Dan Freeman's commentary calling Donald Trump a liar ("It's not really that hard to cull falsity from fact," The Daily News, Feb. 13). I don't know where he gets his statistics from, but he doesn't back them up.
The president has all the departments of government to back up his statistics. And, don't you think if Freeman's statistics were true, all the news sources that hate the president as much as Freeman does would be broadcasting it all over TV and newspapers?
I tend to believe the president.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.