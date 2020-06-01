Our region is blessed with a thriving art community, but it can’t continue to flourish without area residents’ support. One way you can help is to see and shop the Galveston Art League’s June exhibit at either GalvestonArtLeague.com or in the nonprofit organization’s gallery at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston.
The gallery’s new hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The current exhibit, which will end June 28, displays dozens of entries accepted into the nonprofit Art League’s June Juried Show. The art is diverse, ranging from paintings and photography to collage and 3D items such as sculpture, art dolls and metalwork.
Mary Vinnedge
Galveston
