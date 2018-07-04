I just learned that a great Galvestonian has retired from a local grocery store, where he served in this capacity since the 1970s.
I first met Roy Napoli in 1976 when I was 16 years old. He hired me at Gerland's Food Fair on 45th Street. He was a great mentor to me and to a lot of my friends who also worked there. I worked at Gerland's through high school and he allowed me to continue working during weekends while I attended Sam Houston State University. During this time, he hired many of my friends while they also attended Ball High School and college. Years later, he also hired my little brother and he continued to help him until his recent retirement.
Over the past 42 years, I bet he has helped hundreds of Galveston County youth and pointed them in the right direction. So, this is a short note of acknowledgement that he was a valuable citizen serving his customers and to the youth of Galveston County.
Thank you, Mr. Napoli, for being a great role model to me and the youth of Galveston.
Albert Sanchez
Austin
