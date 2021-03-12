The letter by Gary Miller ("GOP bills are proof voter fraud unseated Trump," The Daily News, March 10) is complete nonsense.
The only people claiming the election was unsecure and full of fraud are right wing pundits stirring up their followers and those followers who don't access reputable outlets for their news; even Republican officials admit there was no widespread voter fraud.
The Grand Old Party state legislatures across the country are filing bills to disenfranchise and suppress the votes of eligible voters that may not support them by making it harder to vote. This last election had too many voters as far as the GOP was concerned.
Only with the passage of HR1 will all eligible voters be able to vote in free and open elections no matter what the GOP may try to do to stop them.
Let the GOP legislatures pass all the voter suppression laws they want, because the U.S. Congress will pass HR1 and those state laws will be invalidated.
Alvin McCurley
Friendswood
(1) comment
More Liberal Kool-Aid.
