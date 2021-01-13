In response to the editorial (“Every day Trump lingers, America suffers and weakens," The Daily News, Jan. 8): Well, you can’t wait two weeks for Biden to take over to get rid of Trump, you want to impeach him now. Then you Democrats can say forever that a Republican president was impeached.
You've tried from day one to get rid of him. Well, good luck.
You can’t kill an idea by getting rid of just one man. Conservatives will still be conservative. We're not going away.
I would just like the newspaper to give balance in reporting and not just this kind of hate-mongering.
Clyde Holt
League City
