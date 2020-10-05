When my path crossed with Craig Brown it was because he wanted to meet and answer questions from residents of Gulf Breeze. He was the newly elected District 2 councilman. It was the first time, in many years, a councilman cared about low-income seniors living in public housing.
His caring, concern and involvement still top his list. Remember on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day (for several years) he would arrive and serve our privately funded dinners and help clean? How he held public Q&A sessions?
Over time, I've watched Brown become involved with low-income housing, arts, historical, parks, East Beach to West End, senior citizens, private business, seeding Galveston, public safety and city budgeting. Brown's involvement continues. He has brought growth, harmony and wise budgeting to our community.
Finally, Brown's business mind, caring attitude and involvement leads to harmonious solutions. His agonizing decision to evacuate our island led to a study to improve evacuations. How did he know it needed improvement? He saw firsthand, while watching at 4700 Broadway. While other candidates talk, Brown invites feedback, input, listens then takes action.
Please join me in casting a vote for Craig Brown to be Galveston's next mayor.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.