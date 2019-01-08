Thank you Jack Cross for shining a light on the efforts, in plain sight, by the GOP-led Texas Legislature to financially starve Texas public schools ("State must stop stealing money from property owners through school funding," The Daily News, Jan. 3).
Why would state leaders concurrently lower per student state contributions to public schools, attempt to restrict local tax support and give major corporations a unique method for continuously lowering their value renditions? Follow the money.
A particular multi-millionaire resident of San Antonio, who's an ardent advocate of tax support of vouchers, charter schools and tax-deductible corporate scholarships for private elementary and secondary schools in Texas, is also a contributor of millions of dollars to the election campaigns of GOP politicians who directly impact educational funding in Texas.
The Texas Supreme Court has repeatedly ordered the Legislature to correct its unconstitutional process. The Legislature has just as consistently failed adequately to do so. It's not that hard to fix if you remove the many self-imposed restrictions to a reasonable solution. Give it without restrictions to any Clear Creek Independent School District high school, advanced placement government class as a semester project, and I bet you could get a reasonable solution.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.