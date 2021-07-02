Happiness abounds in League City this weekend as I heartily marry my best friend, Mary Brinsko. She gives radically, provides wise counsel and cares deeply about teaching others; especially those who otherwise may be left behind.
I'm proud of her caring and discerning character and am incredibly honored to officially become her life teammate. From playing on the quidditch pitch together to worshipping on Sundays, there's no one else I would rather embark on this journey with than you.
Thank you to all our family and friends for participating in our love story, setting amazing examples and encouraging us along the way. We look forward to using our marriage and resources to love people well and further God’s kingdom in our community. Building a home and family together in a place that means so much to each of us will be a dream come true.
Hank Dugie
League City
