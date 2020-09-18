In response to Bill Broussard's commentary ("I'm throwing in the towel; I'm done with Trump," The Daily News, Sept. 16): It's wonderful you live in a country where you have a choice of who you vote for.
I'm a mask-wearing citizen that feels those that don't wear a mask have a choice, too.
It's also amusing you found it necessary to let all of Galveston County know how you're voting this year.
Gwen Jessel-Lisbony
Galveston
