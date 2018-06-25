City staff’s attempt to give the commercial trash hauling concession in Galveston to a single carrier, BFI, is the same moribund idea that was voted down in the past, a zombie ordinance.
It makes things easier for staff as they only have to deal with one trash hauler. But the city already requires businesses to license dumpsters and provide their hauler’s contact information so the savings in time for the city employees is, if the records are kept in good order, minimal.
The focus of the city should not be to make things nice for employees at the expense of residents. This ordinance will increase cost, disrupt long-standing relationships; worse, it will leave customers with no recourse should they be unhappy with BFI. It is an affront to the free enterprise system.
Why not do the same thing to alarm companies, plumbers, electricians: granting any of these a monopoly is just as nonsensical.
Granting the company that supplies the “pipes” for electricity, natural gas and water a monopoly makes sense because replicating this plant would not be the most efficient use of capital. Trash hauling, particularly commercial trash hauling, is different, and not a natural monopoly.
Council should bury the proposal.
Kenneth Shelton
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.